Oregon COVID-19 updates, Nov. 20: Some state, local leaders decry new restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Friday morning:
- Oregon: 808 deaths, 3,935 hospitalizations, 60,873 cases, 982,334 tests, 924,419 negative tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,603 deaths, 9,653 hospitalizations, 137,411 cases, 2,856,474 tests Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 252,681 deaths, 11,743,780 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,364,959 deaths, 57,164,742 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:50 a.m.
- An Oregon teen with special needs was removed from a Southwest Airlines flight because she was not wearing a mask. Learn more
- About a dozen state and local leaders signed an open letter to Gov. Kate Brown decrying the new restrictions. One COVID-19 survivor is outraged with their stance. Learn more
- Oregon health officials on Thursday reported 1,225 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths connected to the virus. Both are single-day highs in Oregon so far during the pandemic. Learn more
- As the world waits for a COVID-19 vaccine, a researcher in Oregon is lending perspective into how new vaccine technology could be approved for the first time. Dr. Gaurav Sahay is an associate professor at Oregon State University's School of Pharmacy. He's optimistic about a coronavirus vaccine. Learn more
- At least 22 cases of coronavirus have been linked to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, including eight new cases in just the past week, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Learn more
