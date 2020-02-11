Oregon COVID-19 updates, Nov. 2: State health officials report 1,079 cases, 16 deaths over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 691 deaths, 3,170 hospitalizations, 45,429 cases, 852,685 tests (810,549 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,366 deaths, 8,611 hospitalizations, 108,315 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 231,011 deaths, 9,213,002 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,202,081 deaths, 46,643,798 cases Latest global numbers
Note: Oregon and Washington don't update their websites throughout the weekend, so the numbers above for Oregon's hospitalizations, tests and negative tests are as of Friday and Washington's numbers are as of Saturday. All the numbers will be updated once the states update their websites.
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- After the state set a new record for most cases of COVID-19 in a single day with 600 on Friday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported another 1,079 new confirmed and presumptive cases over the weekend. The number of known COVID-19 cases is now up to 45,429. OHA also reported 16 additional deaths over the weekend, bringing the state's death toll to 691. Learn more
- Last week Oregon health officials delivered a concerning message: If the state remains on the path it is now, with increasing daily COVID-19 cases, hospitals in Oregon could reach capacity by mid-December. Learn more
- Some parents are excited about the change in metrics that will allow more Oregon students to return to in-person learning sooner. Learn more
