x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Nov. 2: State health officials report 1,079 cases, 16 deaths over the weekend

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Monday morning:

Note: Oregon and Washington don't update their websites throughout the weekend, so the numbers above for Oregon's hospitalizations, tests and negative tests are as of Friday and Washington's numbers are as of Saturday. All the numbers will be updated once the states update their websites.

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:30 a.m.

  • After the state set a new record for most cases of COVID-19 in a single day with 600 on Friday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported another 1,079 new confirmed and presumptive cases over the weekend. The number of known COVID-19 cases is now up to 45,429. OHA also reported 16 additional deaths over the weekend, bringing the state's death toll to 691. Learn more
  • Last week Oregon health officials delivered a concerning message: If the state remains on the path it is now, with increasing daily COVID-19 cases, hospitals in Oregon could reach capacity by mid-December. Learn more
  • Some parents are excited about the change in metrics that will allow more Oregon students to return to in-person learning sooner. Learn more

Related Articles

INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with 5 or more cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon schools with COVID-19 cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group

INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data

RELATED: Oregon coronavirus: Maps, graphs and data

WATCH: Coronavirus latest updates | YouTube playlist