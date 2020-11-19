COVID-19 updates, Nov. 19: Oregon doctor shares experiences of treating coronavirus patients

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 788 deaths, 3,888 hospitalizations, 59,669 cases, 973,924 tests, 917,181 negative tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,571 deaths, 9,573 hospitalizations, 134,121 cases, 2,813,081 tests Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 249,935 deaths, 11,468,739 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,345,851 deaths, 56,051,621 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:45 a.m.
- Dr. David Hotchkin, of The Oregon Clinic, has been practicing medicine for more than a decade. He has seen a lot, but nothing like COVID-19. "We see individuals come in incredibly sick," he said. "We see individuals who are otherwise healthy, literally dying and then requiring every bit of effort we can provide. We see individuals staying sicker in the hospital longer than we've ever seen before."
8 a.m.
- The Oregon Health Authority said it's not sure how many COVID-19 tests are available or how many were used.
- What are the consequences of not following Governor Brown's 6-person personal gathering rule? Answering your questions about the two-week freeze.
- The Oregon Employment Department plans to begin paying waiting week money by Thanksgiving.
