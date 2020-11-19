x
Coronavirus

COVID-19 updates, Nov. 19: Oregon doctor shares experiences of treating coronavirus patients

As COVID-19 continues to rise dramatically in Oregon, Southwest Washington and beyond, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

  • Dr. David Hotchkin, of The Oregon Clinic, has been practicing medicine for more than a decade. He has seen a lot, but nothing like COVID-19. "We see individuals come in incredibly sick," he said. "We see individuals who are otherwise healthy, literally dying and then requiring every bit of effort we can provide. We see individuals staying sicker in the hospital longer than we've ever seen before." Learn more

  • The Oregon Health Authority said it's not sure how many COVID-19 tests are available or how many were used. Learn more
  • What are the consequences of not following Governor Brown’s 6-person personal gathering rule? Answering your questions about the two-week freeze. Learn more
  • The Oregon Employment Department plans to begin paying waiting week money by Thanksgiving. Learn more

