Oregon COVID-19 updates, Nov. 18: Statewide 'freeze' begins

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 778 deaths, 3,805 hospitalizations, 58,570 cases, 966,938 tests, 911,252 negative tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,571 deaths, 9,573 hospitalizations, 134,121 cases, 2,813,081 tests Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 248,734 deaths, 11,365,323 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,341,360 deaths, 55,793,403 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8 a.m.
- While the rest of the state will be under a two-week "freeze," Multnomah County and Portland will have the new restrictions in place for at least four weeks. Learn more
- Health experts have advice for your Thanksgiving celebration. There are steps you can take to limit your risk for the coronavirus. Learn more
- Newly-elected Clackamas County Board Chair Tootie Smith says she'll have a huge Thanksgiving, and she calls Gov. Brown a hypocrite for enforcing the COVID-19 freeze. Learn more
- When Oregon's two-week freeze takes effect starting Wednesday, two Oregon gyms have publicly said they will not close their doors. Learn more
- Amid the spike in coronavirus cases in Oregon and the Portland metro area, grocery workers want more testing to protect the public and themselves. Learn more
