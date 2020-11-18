x
Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Nov. 18: Statewide 'freeze' begins

As COVID-19 continues to rise dramatically in Oregon, Southwest Washington and beyond, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8 a.m.

  • While the rest of the state will be under a two-week "freeze," Multnomah County and Portland will have the new restrictions in place for at least four weeks. Learn more
  • Health experts have advice for your Thanksgiving celebration. There are steps you can take to limit your risk for the coronavirus. Learn more
  • Newly-elected Clackamas County Board Chair Tootie Smith says she'll have a huge Thanksgiving, and she calls Gov. Brown a hypocrite for enforcing the COVID-19 freeze. Learn more
  • When Oregon's two-week freeze takes effect starting Wednesday, two Oregon gyms have publicly said they will not close their doors. Learn more
  • Amid the spike in coronavirus cases in Oregon and the Portland metro area, grocery workers want more testing to protect the public and themselves. Learn more

