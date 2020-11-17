x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Nov. 17: Here's what's open in Oregon and Washington under new restrictions

As COVID-19 continues to rise dramatically in Oregon, Southwest Washington and beyond, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:55 a.m.

  • New social restrictions are in effect in Washington as the state tries to curb COVID-19. The new restrictions include closing indoor service for restaurants and bars and prohibiting indoor social gatherings. The rules will remain in effect until Dec. 14. Gov. Jay Inslee also announced $50 million in aid to businesses who have been impacted. KGW spoke to several Washingtonians in Clark County, who reacted in varying ways to the new restrictions. Most expressed concern about how the new rules would impact businesses, but were supportive of the governor's decision. Learn more
  • Here's what's open in Oregon and Washington under the states' new restrictions. Learn more
  • Dr. Matt Hansen, an emergency room physician at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) said his hospital is "running at very high capacity, close to 100%." There's also a shortage of nurses in the region. That paired with rising case numbers is concerning for Hansen. Learn more
  • The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 781 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There have now been 57,646 reported cases in Oregon since the pandemic began. OHA also reported that four more Oregonians have died from the novel coronavirus, including a 41-year-old man from Washington County who had no underlying health conditions. Learn more

