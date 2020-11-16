COVID-19 updates, Nov. 16: Vaccine should be available for high-risk individuals by end of December, Dr. Fauci says

As COVID-19 continues to rise dramatically in Oregon, Southwest Washington and beyond, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Monday morning:



Note: Oregon's numbers above are as of Friday and Washington's are as of Saturday. Neither state updates their website throughout the weekend. The numbers will be updated once the websites are updated.

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:50 a.m.