COVID-19 updates, Nov. 16: Vaccine should be available for high-risk individuals by end of December, Dr. Fauci says

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 753 deaths, 3,628 hospitalizations, 54,937 cases, 940,403 tests, 888,210 negative tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,519 deaths, 9,425 hospitalizations, 130,040 cases, 2,778,095 tests Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 246,526 deaths, 11,065,237 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,319,882 deaths, 54,529,316 cases Latest global numbers
Note: Oregon's numbers above are as of Friday and Washington's are as of Saturday. Neither state updates their website throughout the weekend. The numbers will be updated once the websites are updated.
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:50 a.m.
- The United States' top infectious disease expert says news from Moderna that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective "is really quite impressive." Asked about the timeline for vaccinating people, Dr. Anthony Fauci projected that by the end of December, there will be doses available for people at high risk from the coronavirus. Learn more
- New social restrictions go into effect today as Washington tries to curb COVID-19. The new restrictions in Washington state include closing indoor service for restaurants and bars and prohibiting indoor social gatherings. The rules will mostly go into effect tonight at 11:59 p.m. and will remain in effect until Dec. 14. Gov. Jay Inslee also announced $50 million in aid to businesses who have been impacted. KGW spoke to several Washingtonians in Clark County, who reacted in varying ways to the new restrictions. Most expressed concern about how the new rules would impact businesses, but were supportive of the governor's decision. Learn more
- Dr. Matt Hansen, an emergency room physician at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) said his hospital is "running at very high capacity, close to 100%." There's also a shortage of nurses in the region. That paired with rising case numbers is concerning for Hansen. Learn more
