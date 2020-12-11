x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Nov. 12: Restaurants concerned about impact of 2-week pause

As COVID-19 continues to rise dramatically in Oregon, Southwest Washington and beyond, get the latest updates here.

Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8 a.m.

  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's pause for nine counties brings new concerns for restaurants already struggling because of the pandemic. Some Portland area businesses are concerned about what will happen after the two-week pause. Learn more
  • Health officials call hospitalizations a late or lagging indicator of what’s happening with COVID-19.  Bottom line: a rise in cases eventually creates more people needing treatment in hospitals. That's what's happening now, all over Oregon. Learn more
  • Yesterday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 876 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. There have been 52,770 cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the pandemic began. Over the past week, Oregon has reported its seven highest daily case counts so far during the pandemic, ranging from 723 cases to 988 cases. During this stretch, Oregon has averaged 830 cases per day. Learn more

Related Articles

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data

INTERACTIVE: Testing and Outcomes by County

INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon

WATCH: COVID-19 Updates and Stories | YouTube Playlist