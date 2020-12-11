Oregon COVID-19 updates, Nov. 12: Restaurants concerned about impact of 2-week pause

Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 742 deaths, 3,553 hospitalizations, 52,770 cases, 925,698 tests, 875,573 negative tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,482 deaths, 9,092 hospitalizations, 120,011 cases, 2,644,425 tests Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 241,809 deaths, 10,403,745 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,286,926 deaths, 52,304,064 cases Latest global numbers
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8 a.m.
- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's pause for nine counties brings new concerns for restaurants already struggling because of the pandemic. Some Portland area businesses are concerned about what will happen after the two-week pause. Learn more
- Health officials call hospitalizations a late or lagging indicator of what’s happening with COVID-19. Bottom line: a rise in cases eventually creates more people needing treatment in hospitals. That's what's happening now, all over Oregon. Learn more
- Yesterday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 876 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. There have been 52,770 cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the pandemic began. Over the past week, Oregon has reported its seven highest daily case counts so far during the pandemic, ranging from 723 cases to 988 cases. During this stretch, Oregon has averaged 830 cases per day. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data
INTERACTIVE: Testing and Outcomes by County
INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon