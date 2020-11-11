x
COVID-19 updates, Nov. 11: 2-week pause in 9 Oregon counties begins today

As COVID-19 continues to rise dramatically in Oregon, Southwest Washington and beyond, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9 a.m.

  • Nine counties in Oregon have a new set of restrictions beginning today, as part of a state response to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Here's a look at the new rules. Learn more
  • Many parents across the state of Oregon are frustrated with online learning. Now, thousands of parents in different parts of the state have decided to join together to form a coalition to make sure Oregon leaders hear their voices. Learn more
  • Health experts admit two weeks may not even be enough to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But they say now is the time to do it: Infection rates are already rising and winter hasn’t even officially begun. Wet, cold weather is pushing people indoors, and the holidays will only ramp up the urge to socialize. Learn more

