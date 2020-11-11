COVID-19 updates, Nov. 11: 2-week pause in 9 Oregon counties begins today

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 737 deaths, 3,511 hospitalizations, 51,909 cases, 918,601 tests, 869,307 negative tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,482 deaths, 9,092 hospitalizations, 120,011 cases, 2,644,425 tests Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 239,896 deaths, 10,272,929 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,275,995 deaths, 51,684,237 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9 a.m.
Nine counties in Oregon have a new set of restrictions beginning today, as part of a state response to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Here's a look at the new rules.
Many parents across the state of Oregon are frustrated with online learning. Now, thousands of parents in different parts of the state have decided to join together to form a coalition to make sure Oregon leaders hear their voices.
Health experts admit two weeks may not even be enough to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But they say now is the time to do it: Infection rates are already rising and winter hasn't even officially begun. Wet, cold weather is pushing people indoors, and the holidays will only ramp up the urge to socialize.
