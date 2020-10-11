x
COVID-19 updates, Nov. 10: 9 Oregon counties start 2-week pause tomorrow

As COVID-19 continues to rise dramatically in Oregon, Southwest Washington and beyond, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:30 a.m.

  • Nine counties where COVID-19 cases are on the rise will begin a two-week pause on social activities tomorrow. Last Friday, Gov. Kate Brown announced that Jackson, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah and Umatilla counties would be on the pause list. Yesterday, she added four more counties: Baker, Clackamas, Union and Washington. Learn more

View the Oregon phase map full screen

  • OHSU is one of more than a dozen hospitals across the country enrolling COVID-19 patients in a Phase 3 clinical trial with leronlimab, a drug developed by CytoDyn out of Vancouver, Washington. Learn more
  • What is the timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine? Pfizer's surprising news that its COVID-19 vaccine might offer more protection than anticipated is raising questions about exactly how the different shots will make it to market. Learn more

