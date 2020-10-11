COVID-19 updates, Nov. 10: 9 Oregon counties start 2-week pause tomorrow

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 734 deaths, 3,463 hospitalizations, 51,155 cases, 912,086 tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,460 deaths, 9,031 hospitalizations, 118,570 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 238,251 deaths, 10,110,552 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,263,089 deaths, 50,913,451 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- Nine counties where COVID-19 cases are on the rise will begin a two-week pause on social activities tomorrow. Last Friday, Gov. Kate Brown announced that Jackson, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah and Umatilla counties would be on the pause list. Yesterday, she added four more counties: Baker, Clackamas, Union and Washington. Learn more
- OHSU is one of more than a dozen hospitals across the country enrolling COVID-19 patients in a Phase 3 clinical trial with leronlimab, a drug developed by CytoDyn out of Vancouver, Washington. Learn more
- What is the timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine? Pfizer's surprising news that its COVID-19 vaccine might offer more protection than anticipated is raising questions about exactly how the different shots will make it to market. Learn more
