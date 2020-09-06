Oregon COVID-19 updates June 9: 5 new deaths reported as total cases near 5,000

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday evening:
- Oregon: 169 deaths, 4,988 cases, 153,470 tests (148,629 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,176 deaths, 24,354 cases, 415,054 tests (5.9% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 112,006 deaths, 1,979,928 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 411,292 deaths, 7,240,085 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
11:50 p.m.
- Every resident and staff member at long-term care facilities across Oregon will be tested for COVID-19, Gov. Kate Brown announced. Learn more
- Contact tracing is one of the pillars of limiting the spread of the coronavirus. Here are the questions contact tracers will ask you, and won't. Learn more
- She's been expecting it. Dr. Claire Wheeler, a public health specialist at OHSU, has studied pretty much all the COVID-19 models. She was by no means surprised by the recent spike in Oregon. Learn more
- Portland activewear company DHVANI is on a mission to provide every American with a free mask during this pandemic. The Pearl Women’s Center is supporting the cause. Learn more
6 p.m.
- Five more people in Oregon have died from COVID-19, state health officials announced Tuesday. The state’s death toll is up to 169 people. The five deaths are the most the Oregon Health Authority has reported in a single day since May 7, when six people died. Learn more
- A World Health Organization official has clarified her comments about asymptomatic spread of COVID-19, saying Tuesday it's still a "big open question." Learn more
7:30 a.m.
- What activities will you hold off on, even after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted? Our Sunrise crew talked with viewers about when they'll be ready to get back to normal. Watch #SunriseExtra
- In Washington, Vancouver Mall is set to reopen Wednesday morning with new safety procedures in place, including a reduced schedule for the first 30 days, 30% occupancy for retail and 50% occupancy for restaurants. Learn more
- In a Kaiser Permanente survey, 48% of patients said they had skipped or postponed care because of COVID-19. Doctors are reminding people not to miss their checkups or skip treatments. Learn more
Overnight local updates:
- Newport is working to minimize the spread of COVID-19 after an outbreak of 124 cases of coronavirus was concentrated to a Pacific Seafood shrimp processing facility. News of the outbreak prompted several Newport restaurant to shut down again. But Oregon Health Authority does not believe there is any risk of the virus spreading through the food from the plant. Learn more
Global updates:
- Worldwide, at least 7 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, whose aggregated tally has become the main worldwide reference for monitoring the disease. Learn more
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada. It's a slight easing of border restrictions enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Learn more