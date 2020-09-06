Oregon COVID-19 updates: Newport works to minimize outbreak

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a weekday blog to track the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 164 deaths, 4,922 cases, 149,732 tests (144,957 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,161 deaths, 24,041 cases, 405,056 tests (5.9% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 111,007 deaths, 1,961,187 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 407,066 deaths, 7,145,847 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
Overnight updates:
- Newport is working to minimize the spread of COVID-19 after an outbreak of 124 cases of coronavirus was concentrated to a Pacific Seafood shrimp processing facility. News of the outbreak prompted several Newport restaurant to shut down again. But Oregon Health Authority does not believe there is any risk of the virus spreading through the food from the plant. Learn more
Interactive: Oregon COVID-19 Cases (Real-time updates continue below)
Global updates:
- Worldwide, at least 7 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, whose aggregated tally has become the main worldwide reference for monitoring the disease. Learn more
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada. It's a slight easing of border restrictions enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Learn more