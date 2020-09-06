x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (4) »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates: Newport works to minimize outbreak

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a weekday blog to track the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

Overnight updates:

  • Newport is working to minimize the spread of COVID-19 after an outbreak of 124 cases of coronavirus was concentrated to a Pacific Seafood shrimp processing facility. News of the outbreak prompted several Newport restaurant to shut down again. But Oregon Health Authority does not believe there is any risk of the virus spreading through the food from the plant. Learn more

Interactive: Oregon COVID-19 Cases (Real-time updates continue below) 

Global updates:

  • Worldwide, at least 7 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, whose aggregated tally has become the main worldwide reference for monitoring the disease. Learn more
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada. It's a slight easing of border restrictions enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Learn more

RELATED: Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is 'rare,' WHO official says

RELATED: Canby long-term care facility reports 34 cases in COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: New Zealand succeeds in eradicating coronavirus, reports no active cases