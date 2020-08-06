x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (4) »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates June 8: Highest one-day total since pandemic began

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting weekday blog to track the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Monday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

Weekend updates:

  • Oregon health officials on Sunday reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began. Learn more
  • New COVID-19 test results have revealed that an outbreak at Pacific Seafood's plant in Newport has grown to 124 cases, 61 of which were reported Sunday. Learn more
  • The Oregon Employment Department is hiring adjudicator positions to help clear the backlog of unemployment claims filed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Learn more
  • A long-term care facility in Canby is the latest to report an outbreak of COVID-19 among patients and staff. Three staff members and 31 residents at Marquis Hope Village Post-Acute Rehab have tested positive as of Sunday, the facility said. Learn more
  • Clark County moved to Washington's version of Phase 2 last week and the county's application had stalled briefly due to an outbreak at Firestone Pacific Foods. Now businesses are working to recoup income safely. Learn more

RELATED: 100 days after first confirmed coronavirus case, reopening to test New York

RELATED: Mitt Romney is 1st Republican senator to join protest

RELATED: New Zealand succeeds in eradicating coronavirus, reports no active cases