Oregon COVID-19 updates June 8: Highest one-day total since pandemic began

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting weekday blog to track the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 161 deaths, 4,570 cases, 143,118 tests (138,676 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,159 deaths, 23,729 cases, 405,056 tests (5.9% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 110,514 deaths, 1,942,363 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 403,267 deaths, 7,038,942 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
Weekend updates:
- Oregon health officials on Sunday reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began. Learn more
- New COVID-19 test results have revealed that an outbreak at Pacific Seafood's plant in Newport has grown to 124 cases, 61 of which were reported Sunday. Learn more
- The Oregon Employment Department is hiring adjudicator positions to help clear the backlog of unemployment claims filed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Learn more
- A long-term care facility in Canby is the latest to report an outbreak of COVID-19 among patients and staff. Three staff members and 31 residents at Marquis Hope Village Post-Acute Rehab have tested positive as of Sunday, the facility said. Learn more
- Clark County moved to Washington's version of Phase 2 last week and the county's application had stalled briefly due to an outbreak at Firestone Pacific Foods. Now businesses are working to recoup income safely. Learn more