Oregon COVID-19 updates, June 5: 26 counties will enter Phase 2 between today and Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Friday morning:
- Oregon: 159 deaths, 4,474 cases, 139,188 tests (134,838 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,138 deaths, 22,729 cases, 383,587 tests (360,858 negative) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 108,278 deaths, 1,875,402 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 391,847 deaths, 6,675,011 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- Gov. Kate Brown announced 26 Oregon counties have been approved for Phase 2 of reopening. The 26 counties will enter Phase 2 between today and Monday. Learn more
- Oregon State University students and health care workers are going door-to-door testing residents for the Coronavirus. The project's goal is to find out how prevalent the virus is in communities.The latest samples show encouraging results. "We have found relatively low prevalence," said the co-director of the project. Learn more