Oregon COVID-19 updates, June 5: 26 counties will enter Phase 2 between today and Monday

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We post a new blog post every day that tracks the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Friday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:30 a.m.

  • Gov. Kate Brown announced 26 Oregon counties have been approved for Phase 2 of reopening. The 26 counties will enter Phase 2 between today and Monday. Learn more
  • Oregon State University students and health care workers are going door-to-door testing residents for the Coronavirus. The project's goal is to find out how prevalent the virus is in communities.The latest samples show encouraging results. "We have found relatively low prevalence," said the co-director of the project. Learn more

