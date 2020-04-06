Oregon COVID-19 updates June 4: Dozens of counties apply for Phase 2 reopening

Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 159 deaths, 4,399 cases, 136,549 tests (132,269 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,135 deaths, 22,484 cases, 377,327 tests (354,843 negative) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 107,191 deaths, 1,852,561 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 386,581 deaths, 6,542,851 cases Latest global numbers
7:15 a.m.
- For the first time on Wednesday the Oregon Health Authority has released data on active COVID-19 outbreaks at Oregon workplaces. There are 19 current workplace outbreaks in the state. Learn more
- Nineteen people linked to Bob's Red Mill in Milwaukie have tested positive for COVID-19. Learn more
- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials on Wednesday outlined the framework for counties to enter Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan. Learn more.
