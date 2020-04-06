x
coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates June 4: Dozens of counties apply for Phase 2 reopening

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We post a new blog post every day that tracks the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

7:15 a.m.

  • For the first time on Wednesday the Oregon Health Authority has released data on active COVID-19 outbreaks at Oregon workplaces. There are 19 current workplace outbreaks in the state. Learn more
  • Nineteen people linked to Bob's Red Mill in Milwaukie have tested positive for COVID-19. Learn more
  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials on Wednesday outlined the framework for counties to enter Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan. Learn more.

