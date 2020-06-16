x
coronavirus

COVID-19 updates June 16: Outbreak in Eastern Oregon

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a weekday blog to track the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

6 a.m.

  • Health officials on Monday reported 99 new known coronavirus cases connected to an outbreak in Eastern Oregon’s Union County. A number of cases have been associated with Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, which recently hosted a testing clinic. Learn more 
  • Most of Pok Pok’s Portland locations will permanently shutter due to the economic strain COVID-19 has put on the restaurant industry. Learn more 
  • What will your office look like when you return to work? Mackenzie Architectural and Engineering put out a new version of its COVID-19 design guide. Learn more 
  • The Oregon Attorney General's Office and the Federal Trade Commission are warning people to be on the lookout for fake contact tracers. Learn more

Interactive: Oregon COVID-19 Cases (last updated at 12:01 a.m. 6/15)

