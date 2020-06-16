COVID-19 updates June 16: Outbreak in Eastern Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 180 deaths, 5,820 cases, 175,941 tests (170,316 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,221 deaths, 26,158 cases, 471,265 tests (5.6% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 116,130 deaths, 2,114,180 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 437,531 deaths, 8,063,488 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
6 a.m.
- Health officials on Monday reported 99 new known coronavirus cases connected to an outbreak in Eastern Oregon’s Union County. A number of cases have been associated with Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, which recently hosted a testing clinic. Learn more
- Most of Pok Pok’s Portland locations will permanently shutter due to the economic strain COVID-19 has put on the restaurant industry. Learn more
- What will your office look like when you return to work? Mackenzie Architectural and Engineering put out a new version of its COVID-19 design guide. Learn more
- The Oregon Attorney General's Office and the Federal Trade Commission are warning people to be on the lookout for fake contact tracers. Learn more
