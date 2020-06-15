Oregon COVID-19 updates June 15: Looking beyond the numbers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 173 deaths, 5,377 cases, 166,019 tests (160,812 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,217 deaths, 25,834 cases, 439,862 tests (5.7% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 115,732 deaths, 2,094,069 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 433,959 deaths, 7,936,874 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
6:30 a.m.
- As Oregon cases surge, virologist Dr. Ken Stedman says context is key. Other than the huge spike ties to Pacific Seafoods in early June, "everything is relatively level, so I don't think we're seeing a really large increase right now," Stedman said. Here's a look beyond the case numbers
- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's pause on Multnomah County's application to begin slowly reopening came last minute, the night before many businesses were planning to open their doors. Now, that light they saw at the end of the tunnel feels much further away. Learn more
- The Oregon Health Authority announced 101 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in its daily update. It also announced two more deaths, bringing Oregon's death toll to 176. Learn more
- What will the COVID-19 pandemic look like in Oregon over the next month? Modeling shows 3 scenarios. Learn more
Interactive: Oregon COVID-19 Cases (Real-time updates continue below)
Global and national updates:
- A grim blame game with partisan overtones is breaking out over COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, a tiny slice of the population that represents a shockingly high proportion of Americans who have perished in the pandemic. Learn more
- Energy company BP is writing off as much as $17.5 billion from its oil and gas assets and will review its plans to develop oil wells as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates its goal of decreasing its reliance on fossil fuels. Learn more
- Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen June 18, as the city looks to gradually restart its economy amid a dwindling of coronavirus infections. Learn more
