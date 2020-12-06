x
COVID-19 updates June 11: Oregon's reopening put on hold

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a weekday blog to track the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Friday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

6 a.m.

  • Multnomah County's Phase 1 application has been "paused" for one week, Gov. Brown announced Thursday. Across the state, all other pending Phase 1 and Phase 2 applications will also be put on hold by one week. Learn more
  • Gov. Brown will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. to further discuss the statewide pause. We'll stream it live right here
  • Over the last five days, the Oregon Health Authority has reported at least 100 new coronavirus cases three times. That spike is what has the governor and health officials concerned. Here's a look at the numbers

Interactive: Oregon COVID-19 Cases (Map updated Friday morning)

National and global updates:

