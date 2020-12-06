COVID-19 updates June 11: Oregon's reopening put on hold

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Friday morning:
- Oregon: 171 deaths, 5,237 cases, 161,643 tests (156,567 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,194 deaths, 24,779 cases, 425,212 tests (5.8% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 113,820 deaths, 2,023,347 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 422,012 deaths, 7,543,070 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
6 a.m.
- Multnomah County's Phase 1 application has been "paused" for one week, Gov. Brown announced Thursday. Across the state, all other pending Phase 1 and Phase 2 applications will also be put on hold by one week. Learn more
- Gov. Brown will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. to further discuss the statewide pause. We'll stream it live right here
- Over the last five days, the Oregon Health Authority has reported at least 100 new coronavirus cases three times. That spike is what has the governor and health officials concerned. Here's a look at the numbers
Interactive: Oregon COVID-19 Cases (Map updated Friday morning)
National and global updates:
