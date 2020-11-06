Oregon COVID-19 updates June 11: These workplaces have COVID-19 outbreaks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 169 deaths, 5,060 cases, 156,605 tests (151,698 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,190 deaths, 24,642 cases, 415,342 tests (5.9% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 112,924 deaths, 2,000,464 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 417,174 deaths, 7,403,713 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
6 a.m.
- In an interview on The Story with Dan Haggerty, Gov. Kate Brown said she is worried about the spread of COVID-19 at protests. She encouraged everyone to practice their First Amendment rights, but to do so safely. Learn more
- The Oregon Health Authority has identified 24 workplaces in the state where there are active outbreaks of COVID-19. Learn more
- Oregon reported 72 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday. The state's total known coronavirus cases during the pandemic has surpassed 5,000. Learn more
- The interim director of the Oregon Employment Department says new resources will help address the backlog of unemployment claims. Learn more
National and global updates:
- About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy appears to be slowly recovering with more businesses partially reopening. Learn more
- News broke earlier this week that the World Health Organization announced COVID-19 transmission from asymptomatic carriers was "very rare." But the WHO hasn’t changed policy on asymptomatic cases. In fact, the doctor quoted in the WHO media briefing said she was misunderstood. Learn more
- The United States reached 2 million reported cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. It remains the only country to have reported it hit the 1 million mark -- a number it has now doubled. Learn more