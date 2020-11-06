x
coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates June 11: These workplaces have COVID-19 outbreaks

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a weekday blog to track the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

6 a.m.

  • In an interview on The Story with Dan Haggerty, Gov. Kate Brown said she is worried about the spread of COVID-19 at protests. She encouraged everyone to practice their First Amendment rights, but to do so safely. Learn more 
  • The Oregon Health Authority has identified 24 workplaces in the state where there are active outbreaks of COVID-19. Learn more
  • Oregon reported 72 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday. The state's total known coronavirus cases during the pandemic has surpassed 5,000. Learn more
  • The interim director of the Oregon Employment Department says new resources will help address the backlog of unemployment claims. Learn more

Interactive: Oregon COVID-19 Cases (Real-time updates continue below)

National and global updates:

  • About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy appears to be slowly recovering with more businesses partially reopening. Learn more
  • News broke earlier this week that the World Health Organization announced COVID-19 transmission from asymptomatic carriers was "very rare." But the WHO hasn’t changed policy on asymptomatic cases. In fact, the doctor quoted in the WHO media briefing said she was misunderstood. Learn more
  • The United States reached 2 million reported cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. It remains the only country to have reported it hit the 1 million mark -- a number it has now doubled. Learn more

