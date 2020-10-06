Oregon COVID-19 updates June 10: Testing for all at long-term care facilities

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 169 deaths, 4,988 cases, 153,470 tests (148,629 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,176 deaths, 24,354 cases, 415,054 tests (5.9% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 112,006 deaths, 1,979,893 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 411,879 deaths, 7,264,866 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
6 a.m.
- What happens on a contact tracer's call? Here's a look at the questions contact tracers will ask you, and won't. Learn more
- Dr. Claire Wheeler, a public health specialist at OHSU, was by no means surprised by the recent spike in Oregon. She talked with us about what it means and what we can expect. Learn more
- All residents and staff members at Oregon's long-term care facilities will be tested for COVID-19, Gov. Kate Brown announced. Learn more
- An update on Portland activewear company DHVANI's mission to provide every American with a free mask during this pandemic. Learn more
National and global updates:
- MLS to restart its season with tournament starting July 8
- Trump administration opposes extending $600 weekly unemployment benefit
- Dr. Fauci says coronavirus turned 'out to be my worst nightmare'
- Veterans Affairs says it lacks adequate medical gear for 2nd coronavirus wave
- Pope sends strong message to US Catholics after George Floyd's death