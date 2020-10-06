x
coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates June 10: Testing for all at long-term care facilities

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a weekday blog to track the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

6 a.m.

  • What happens on a contact tracer's call? Here's a look at the questions contact tracers will ask you, and won't. Learn more
  • Dr. Claire Wheeler, a public health specialist at OHSU, was by no means surprised by the recent spike in Oregon. She talked with us about what it means and what we can expect. Learn more
  • All residents and staff members at Oregon's long-term care facilities will be tested for COVID-19, Gov. Kate Brown announced. Learn more
  • An update on Portland activewear company DHVANI's mission to provide every American with a free mask during this pandemic. Learn more

Interactive: Oregon COVID-19 Cases (Real-time updates continue below)

National and global updates:

