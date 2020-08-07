Oregon COVID-19 updates July 8: Here's which cloth masks are most effective

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 220 deaths, 1,141 hospitalizations, 10,605 cases, 271,387 tests (261,301 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,384 deaths, 4,582 hospitalizations, 37,420 cases, 635,524 tests (5.9% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 131,521 deaths, 2,998,177 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 539,057 deaths, 11,662,574 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9 a.m.
- An expert on indoor air quality at PSU says some cloth masks just aren't that effective. Here's a look at which ones are.
- The Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) said most of Oregon’s bars and restaurants followed social distancing guidelines and enforced the statewide mask mandate over the Fourth of July weekend. Some inspectors, however, found several businesses where there was a clear disregard for the rules meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, most notably along the central Oregon coast, southern Oregon and the city of Bend.
- From the types of symptoms to the average age of people infected, a lot has changed since this pandemic first hit the U.S. Learn more
