coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates July 8: Here's which cloth masks are most effective

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9 a.m.

  • An expert on indoor air quality at PSU says some cloth masks just aren't that effective. Here's a look at which ones are.
  • The Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) said most of Oregon’s bars and restaurants followed social distancing guidelines and enforced the statewide mask mandate over the Fourth of July weekend. Some inspectors, however, found several businesses where there was a clear disregard for the rules meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, most notably along the central Oregon coast, southern Oregon and the city of Bend.
  • From the types of symptoms to the average age of people infected, a lot has changed since this pandemic first hit the U.S. Learn more

