Oregon COVID-19 updates July 7: Pressure is on businesses to enforce face mask mandate

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9 a.m.

  • Both Oregon and Washington now have enhanced rules that require businesses to insist customers wear masks, or not serve them. Learn more
  • The Oregon Zoo plans to reopen this week after a nearly four-month closure. The zoo will reopen for members only from July 9-11 and will open to the general public on Sunday, July 12. New safety measures will be in place. Learn more
  • Oregon health officials reported 168 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths on Monday. That broke a streak of four consecutive days of over 300 new coronavirus cases in Oregon. Learn more

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group

WATCH: Coronavirus latest updates | YouTube playlist

