Oregon COVID-19 updates July 7: Pressure is on businesses to enforce face mask mandate

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 215 deaths, 10,395 cases, 267,228 tests (257,326 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,370 deaths, 36,985 cases, 629,256 tests (5.9% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 130,312 deaths, 2,948,397 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 539,057 deaths, 11,662,574 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9 a.m.
- Both Oregon and Washington now have enhanced rules that require businesses to insist customers wear masks, or not serve them. Learn more
- The Oregon Zoo plans to reopen this week after a nearly four-month closure. The zoo will reopen for members only from July 9-11 and will open to the general public on Sunday, July 12. New safety measures will be in place. Learn more
- Oregon health officials reported 168 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths on Monday. That broke a streak of four consecutive days of over 300 new coronavirus cases in Oregon. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group