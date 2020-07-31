x
coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates July 31: With cases surging, Umatilla County pushed back to stay-home status

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Friday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9 a.m.

  • Because of rising COVID-19 case counts, Umatilla County will move back from Phase 2 of Gov. Kate Brown's reopening plan to stay-home status, the governor announced Thursday night. Morrow County will also move back from Phase 2 to Phase 1, the governor said. Both moves go into effect Friday at noon. Learn more
  • Data from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) shows the largest COVID-19 spikes are happening in Eastern Oregon, Portland and Marion County. Here are the 11 Oregon ZIP codes that had the most new COVID-19 cases last week. Learn more
  • Oregon officials reported on Thursday the state's first decline in weekly coronavirus cases since early May. During the week of July 20 through July 26, the number of cases in the state decreased by 7% from the previous week, the Oregon Health Authority said. Learn more

