Oregon COVID-19 updates July 29: Many schools plan to go fully online to start new school year

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

As of Wednesday morning:

  • Many schools updated their plans for reopening this fall, with some Portland metro area schools going fully online to start the school year. Learn more
  • Teachers and parents weighed in on Gov. Brown's new safety standards for reopening schools. Learn more
  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee indefinitely suspended the ability of counties to move on to the next phase of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. Learn more

