Oregon COVID-19 updates July 29: Many schools plan to go fully online to start new school year

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 303 deaths, 1,537 hospitalizations, 17,416 cases, 386,786 tests (370,240 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,548 deaths, 5,474 hospitalizations, 54,205 cases, 945,234 tests (5.7% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 149,407 deaths, 4,363,511 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 661,203 deaths, 16,776,680 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8 a.m.
- Many schools updated their plans for reopening this fall, with some Portland metro area schools going fully online to start the school year. Learn more
- Teachers and parents weighed in on Gov. Brown's new safety standards for reopening schools. Learn more
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee indefinitely suspended the ability of counties to move on to the next phase of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. Learn more
