Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates July 28: Gov. Brown to hold news conference on schools

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

11 a.m.

  • As COVID-19 continues to spread across Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference to announce new COVID-19 metrics that will dictate whether the state’s school districts can safely welcome students back into the classroom this fall. KGW will carry the news conference on TV and online. Learn more
  • Oregon teachers rallied in Salem, calling for 14 days with no new COVID-19 cases before schools open. Learn more
  • National Parks in the Pacific Northwest are adapting to pandemic restrictions. Here's what you need to know before you go. Learn more

