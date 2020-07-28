Oregon COVID-19 updates July 28: Gov. Brown to hold news conference on schools

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 289 deaths, 1,474 hospitalizations, 17,088 cases, 381,718 tests (365,478 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,518 deaths, 5,397 hospitalizations, 53,321 cases, 933,304 tests (5.7% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 148,298 deaths, 4,309,230 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 655,613 deaths, 16,553,770 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
11 a.m.
- As COVID-19 continues to spread across Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference to announce new COVID-19 metrics that will dictate whether the state’s school districts can safely welcome students back into the classroom this fall. KGW will carry the news conference on TV and online. Learn more
- Oregon teachers rallied in Salem, calling for 14 days with no new COVID-19 cases before schools open. Learn more
- National Parks in the Pacific Northwest are adapting to pandemic restrictions. Here's what you need to know before you go. Learn more
