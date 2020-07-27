Oregon COVID-19 updates July 27: 16 more deaths reported over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- *Oregon: 282 deaths, 1,474 hospitalizations, 16,104 cases, 365,736 tests (350,463 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- *Washington: 1,501 deaths, 5,374 hospitalizations, 52,635 cases, 919,347 tests (5.7% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 146,968 deaths, 4,238,500 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 649,662 deaths, 16,296,635 cases Latest global numbers
*Oregon hasn't updated its website with COVID-19 numbers since Friday and Washington's website hasn't been updated since Saturday. As soon as their websites are updated Monday, these numbers will be updated.
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9 a.m.
- Oregon health officials reported 16 new deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend. On Friday, Oregon Health Authority reported nine people had died, the highest single-day report since the pandemic began. On Saturday, OHA reported four new deaths and the agency reported three more deaths Sunday. Learn more
- As the Portland area deals with some of the hottest temperatures of the year, many people in need do not have access to cooling centers because of COVID-19. Here’s what public officials are doing instead. Learn more
- Maintaining a morning routine is important during this pandemic, according to Dr. Doreen Dodgen-Magee, a Portland area psychologist. She said having a morning schedule is one of the few things we can control, especially right now. Learn more
