Oregon COVID-19 updates July 27: 16 more deaths reported over the weekend

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Monday morning:

*Oregon hasn't updated its website with COVID-19 numbers since Friday and Washington's website hasn't been updated since Saturday. As soon as their websites are updated Monday, these numbers will be updated.

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9 a.m.

  • Oregon health officials reported 16 new deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend. On Friday, Oregon Health Authority reported nine people had died, the highest single-day report since the pandemic began. On Saturday, OHA reported four new deaths and the agency reported three more deaths Sunday. Learn more
  • As the Portland area deals with some of the hottest temperatures of the year, many people in need do not have access to cooling centers because of COVID-19. Here’s what public officials are doing instead. Learn more
  • Maintaining a morning routine is important during this pandemic, according to Dr. Doreen Dodgen-Magee, a Portland area psychologist. She said having a morning schedule is one of the few things we can control, especially right now. Learn more

