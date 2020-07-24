Oregon COVID-19 updates July 24: New mask rules for kids now in effect

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Friday morning:
- Oregon: 273 deaths, 1,465 hospitalizations, 15,713 cases, 357,678 tests (342,778 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,482 deaths, 5,276 hospitalizations, 50,009 cases, 870,763 tests (5.7% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 144,320 deaths, 4,054,407 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 634,321 deaths, 15,545,445 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
7:45 a.m.
- Children as young as 5 years old are now required to wear masks in Oregon. statewide gathering limits for indoor venues, restaurants and bars will be 100 people starting Friday. The gathering limit for outdoor venues in Phase 2 counties will remain at 250 people. Learn more
- Oregon health officials released optimistic, moderate and pessimistic scenarios for what the pandemic could look like by Aug. 13. The three scenarios that suggest we could see between 600 and 2,300 infections per day over the next month. Learn more
