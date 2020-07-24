x
Oregon COVID-19 updates July 24: New mask rules for kids now in effect

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

As of Friday morning:

7:45 a.m.

  • Children as young as 5 years old are now required to wear masks in Oregon. statewide gathering limits for indoor venues, restaurants and bars will be 100 people starting Friday. The gathering limit for outdoor venues in Phase 2 counties will remain at 250 people. Learn more
  • Oregon health officials released optimistic, moderate and pessimistic scenarios for what the pandemic could look like by Aug. 13. The three scenarios that suggest we could see between 600 and 2,300 infections per day over the next month. Learn more

