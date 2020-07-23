x
coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates July 23: 59 workplace outbreaks reported

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon workplace outbreaks


REAL-TIME UPDATES

7:45 a.m.

  • There are 59 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week. The Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and Pacific Seafood in Newport still have the most cases among active outbreaks, with 184 and 183, respectively. Learn more
  • Oregon health officials on Wednesday reported 264 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, both in Umatilla County, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in the state. The state’s coronavirus death toll is at 271 people. Learn more
  • More than 9,000 teachers and parents have joined the "Oregon for a Safe Return to Campus" Facebook group calling on Gov. Kate Brown to agree to 14 days of no new cases before returning to school in the fall. Learn more
  • The start of the high school football season in Oregon has been delayed indefinitely, and games and competitions for other fall sports have been pushed back to the end of September. Learn more

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data

MORE INTERACTIVE MAPS: Oregon coronavirus: Maps, graphs and data

