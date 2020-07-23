Oregon COVID-19 updates July 23: 59 workplace outbreaks reported

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 271 deaths, 1,406 hospitalizations, 15,393 cases, 351,987 tests (337,401 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,468 deaths, 5,211 hospitalizations, 49,247 cases, 855,152 tests (5.8% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 143,224 deaths, 3,973,370 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 624,369 deaths, 15,265,081 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
7:45 a.m.
- There are 59 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week. The Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and Pacific Seafood in Newport still have the most cases among active outbreaks, with 184 and 183, respectively. Learn more
- Oregon health officials on Wednesday reported 264 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, both in Umatilla County, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in the state. The state’s coronavirus death toll is at 271 people. Learn more
- More than 9,000 teachers and parents have joined the "Oregon for a Safe Return to Campus" Facebook group calling on Gov. Kate Brown to agree to 14 days of no new cases before returning to school in the fall. Learn more
- The start of the high school football season in Oregon has been delayed indefinitely, and games and competitions for other fall sports have been pushed back to the end of September. Learn more
