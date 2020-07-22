Oregon COVID-19 updates July 22: Gov. Brown to hold news conference

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 269 deaths, 1,406 hospitalizations, 15,139 cases, 344,479 tests (330,124 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,465 deaths, 5,161 hospitalizations, 48,575 cases, 841,184 tests (5.8% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 142,090 deaths, 3,903,684 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 617,409 deaths, 14,982,567 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
7:45 a.m.
- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold an 11 a.m. news conference to discuss COVID-19. KGW will stream the news conference live on kgw.com, the KGW News app and all social media platforms.
- Several high school sports, including football, will not take place this fall in Washington as schools deal with the impact of coronavirus. Learn more
- There's a COVID-19 outbreak in Hood River County, and according to the health department, it involves at least five student-athletes and their families. "We are proof that they cannot keep these children safe,” said Terina Neal, the mother of one of the teens who is sick. Learn more
