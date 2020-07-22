x
Oregon COVID-19 updates July 22: Gov. Brown to hold news conference

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

As of Wednesday morning:

7:45 a.m.

  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold an 11 a.m. news conference to discuss COVID-19. KGW will stream the news conference live on kgw.com, the KGW News app and all social media platforms.
  • Several high school sports, including football, will not take place this fall in Washington as schools deal with the impact of coronavirus. Learn more
  • There's a COVID-19 outbreak in Hood River County, and according to the health department, it involves at least five student-athletes and their families. "We are proof that they cannot keep these children safe,” said Terina Neal, the mother of one of the teens who is sick. Learn more

