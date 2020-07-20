x
Oregon COVID-19 updates July 20: During hot weather, experts stress coronavirus safety in and out of water

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Monday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

7:45 a.m.

  • The sun is shining and temperatures are up but most public pools are closed. That means a lot of people are heading to area rivers and lakes. And with COVID-19, experts say you've got to be careful on the beach, too. Learn more
  • The Oregon Health Authority reported 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 14,579 cases. Sunday's case count is just one off the daily record which was set on Thursday at 437 cases. Learn more

