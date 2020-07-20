Oregon COVID-19 updates July 20: During hot weather, experts stress coronavirus safety in and out of water

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 254 deaths, 1,327 hospitalizations, 14,579 cases, 323,478 tests (310,393 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,447 deaths, 5,063 hospitalizations, 46,946 cases, 809,339 tests (5.8% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 140,541 deaths, 3,773,832 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 606,809 deaths, 14,535,008 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
7:45 a.m.
- The sun is shining and temperatures are up but most public pools are closed. That means a lot of people are heading to area rivers and lakes. And with COVID-19, experts say you've got to be careful on the beach, too. Learn more
- The Oregon Health Authority reported 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 14,579 cases. Sunday's case count is just one off the daily record which was set on Thursday at 437 cases. Learn more
