Oregon COVID-19 updates July 13: Gov. Brown plans news conference

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 234 deaths, 1,162 hospitalizations, 12,170 cases, 286,197 tests (275,316 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,438 deaths, 4,751 hospitalizations, 40,656 cases, 686,005 tests (5.9% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 135,219 deaths, 3,308,312 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 569,867 deaths, 12,945,828 cases Latest global numbers
- On Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority announced 332 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 12,170. COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 234. Learn more
