Oregon COVID-19 updates July 13: Gov. Brown plans news conference

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Monday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:40 a.m.

  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold an 11 a.m. news conference on the state of COVID-19 in Oregon. She will be joined by Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen and Dr. Dean Sidelinger. KGW will stream the news conference on kgw.com, the KGW News app, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

8 a.m.

  • On Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority announced 332 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 12,170. COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 234. Learn more

