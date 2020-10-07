x
coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates July 10: 34-year-old man dies of coronavirus

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Friday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9:30 a.m.

  • Danh Cong Tran, a 34-year-old Vancouver man, died on Tuesday, July 7. He is believed to be one of the youngest people in the Portland-Vancouver area to die of COVID-19. Learn more
  • A nurse practitioner at AFC Urgent Care explained the different types of COVID-19 testing and how to get them. Learn more
  • Six more people in Oregon have died from COVID-19, Oregon Health Authority announced Thursday. A total of 230 people have died from the coronavirus in the state. OHA also reported its highest daily case total since the pandemic began, announcing 389 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases in Oregon jumped to 11,188. Learn more
  • There is a growing concern among families with loved ones in adult care communities that isolation is doing more harm than good. A Dallas, Oregon family says they've observed a big change in their father's well being during the past three and a half months of isolation. Learn more

