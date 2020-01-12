x
Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Dec. 1: Outbreak at Portland homeless shelter

As COVID-19 continues to rise dramatically in Oregon, Southwest Washington and beyond, get the latest updates here.

Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:45 a.m.

  • In a growing outbreak at one of Portland’s longest-running homeless shelters, a spokesperson for the Union Gospel Mission on Monday said 20 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Included in the 20 are 18 residents at the Mission’s downtown shelter and two employees, one of whom was hospitalized. Learn more
  • Health officials hope people had a quiet holiday and kept any gatherings very small, because the COVID-19 crisis is bad enough already. But officials worry there may be a another spike in a few weeks because of holiday activity. Learn more
  • Oregon Health & Science University is looking for adults who live in the Portland area to take part in a research study into the safety and effectiveness of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. OHSU is involved in a Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca known as ASD1222. Learn more

