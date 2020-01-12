Oregon COVID-19 updates, Dec. 1: Outbreak at Portland homeless shelter

Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 912 deaths, 4,518 hospitalizations, 75,431 cases, 1,979,794 tests, 1,871,223 negative tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,774 deaths, 10,895 hospitalizations, 165,019 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 268,023 deaths, 13,540,684 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,467,673 deaths, 63,229,355 cases Latest global numbers
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:45 a.m.
- In a growing outbreak at one of Portland’s longest-running homeless shelters, a spokesperson for the Union Gospel Mission on Monday said 20 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Included in the 20 are 18 residents at the Mission’s downtown shelter and two employees, one of whom was hospitalized. Learn more
- Health officials hope people had a quiet holiday and kept any gatherings very small, because the COVID-19 crisis is bad enough already. But officials worry there may be a another spike in a few weeks because of holiday activity. Learn more
- Oregon Health & Science University is looking for adults who live in the Portland area to take part in a research study into the safety and effectiveness of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. OHSU is involved in a Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca known as ASD1222. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon
INTERACTIVE: Hospitalization by severity