Oregon coronavirus updates, Dec. 8: COVID-19 long-haulers share their stories

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 1,045 deaths, 5,012 hospitalizations, 85,788 cases, 2,153,661 tests, 2,031,230 negative tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,941 deaths, 11,696 hospitalizations, 184,404 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 284,116 deaths, 14,975,348 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,548,516 deaths, 67,781,393 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- KGW is shedding light on the stories of five Oregonians experiencing lasting impacts from COVID-19, months after they first got infected. Here is Part 1:
'Is this who I am from now on?' | Oregon COVID-19 long-haulers share their stories
- Oregon will receive over 147,000 Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses by Dec. 22, but only 120,000 second doses by Dec. 29. Because you need two doses for these vaccines to work, KGW viewers wondered why Oregon is not receiving the same number of first and second doses. We VERIFY what happens when those numbers don't match up
- The Oregon School Activities Association pushed back high school sports to February, with football still in limbo. Learn more
