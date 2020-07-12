Oregon COVID-19 updates, Dec. 7: State health officials report 3,137 new cases, 30 more deaths over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 1,033 deaths, 4,859 hospitalizations, 84,496 cases, 2,087,054 tests, 1,970,033 negative tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,925 deaths, 11,544 hospitalizations, 177,447 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 282,375 deaths, 14,769,353 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,538,533 deaths, 67,217,934 cases Latest global numbers
Editor's note: The numbers for hospitalizations, tests and negative tests in Oregon are as of Friday, the last time the state updated its website.
8:05 a.m.
- The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 3,137 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the number of known cases of the virus in Oregon to 84,496. OHA also reported that another 30 Oregonians died due to COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 1,033. Saturday's report | Sunday's report
- MSNBC brought the "Velshi" show to Portland as part of a nationwide tour. The show focused on the economic and medical strain the state is under because of COVID-19. Host Ali Velshi spoke to Dr. Smitha Chadaga (above), an internist from Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, as well as two Oregon members of Congress, Suzanne Bonamici and Earl Blumenauer. Velshi also profiled some businesses in Portland that are doing their best to survive through the pandemic. READ MORE
- Three members of the Portland Trail Blazers organization tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Sunday morning. The team closed its practice facility Sunday for deep cleaning on what was supposed to be the first day of training camp for the Blazers. READ MORE
