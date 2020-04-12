x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Dec. 4: Answering your questions about vaccines

As COVID-19 continues to rise dramatically in Oregon, Southwest Washington and beyond, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Friday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9 a.m.

  • As vaccines are being produced in record time, and much is still unknown about their long-term effects, much remains unanswered. Our KGW VERIFY team set out to answer some frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more
  • Even though vaccines will be distributed to states this month, the supply is limited, and it is still necessary to wear masks and social distance. Learn more
  • KGW set out to VERIFY: How long does the COVID-19 vaccine last once administered? Learn more

