Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Dec. 2: Widower warns of severity of coronavirus

As COVID-19 continues to rise dramatically in Oregon, Southwest Washington and beyond, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9 a.m.

  • A man who knows the dangers of COVID-19 all too well is pleading with people to be cautious. Brian battled the virus. His wife, Mary Kay, did, too. She died in March. "Widowhood has been described to me as having a piece of you chopped off and I think that's true," he said. He's urging everyone to take this seriously. He wants people to wear masks and to social distance. "It behooves us all to be very careful and do what we can to not infect ourselves or loved ones or other people in the world," he said. READ MORE
  • As small businesses continue to struggle, many of them could benefit from advertising, which may not be in their budget right now. So Comcast is doing something to lift them up, specifically, businesses owned by Black, Indigenous and people of color. So far, eight Portland businesses have received Comcast RISE awards, which provide free TV advertising, technical support, hardware and software. READ MORE
  • On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 24 new deaths due to the coronavirus (a new single-day high) and 1,233 new cases of the virus. READ MORE

