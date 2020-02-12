Oregon COVID-19 updates, Dec. 2: Widower warns of severity of coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 936 deaths, 4,649 hospitalizations, 76,654 cases, 2,002,330 tests, 1,892,033 negative tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,805 deaths, 10,920 hospitalizations, 167,216 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 271,064 deaths, 13,751,282 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,485,330 deaths, 64,097,151 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9 a.m.
- A man who knows the dangers of COVID-19 all too well is pleading with people to be cautious. Brian battled the virus. His wife, Mary Kay, did, too. She died in March. "Widowhood has been described to me as having a piece of you chopped off and I think that's true," he said. He's urging everyone to take this seriously. He wants people to wear masks and to social distance. "It behooves us all to be very careful and do what we can to not infect ourselves or loved ones or other people in the world," he said. READ MORE
- As small businesses continue to struggle, many of them could benefit from advertising, which may not be in their budget right now. So Comcast is doing something to lift them up, specifically, businesses owned by Black, Indigenous and people of color. So far, eight Portland businesses have received Comcast RISE awards, which provide free TV advertising, technical support, hardware and software. READ MORE
- On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 24 new deaths due to the coronavirus (a new single-day high) and 1,233 new cases of the virus. READ MORE
