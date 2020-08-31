COVID-19 updates, Aug. 31: Oregon health officials report 11 more deaths, 521 more cases over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 447 deaths, 2,093 hospitalizations, 26,054 cases, 542,589 tests (517,813 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,905 deaths, 6,740 hospitalizations, 74,320 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 183,083 deaths, 5,999,464 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 846,985 deaths, 25,254,339 cases Latest global numbers
NOTE: Oregon and Washington don't update their websites during the weekend, so the numbers above and below are as of Friday for Oregon and as of Saturday for Washington. The numbers and graphics will be updated once the states update their websites later today.
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- Over the weekend, Oregon health officials reported 11 more deaths due to COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 458. The Oregon Health Authority also reported 521 more confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, bringing the state's total of known cases to 26,554. Learn more
- Multnomah County health officials are asking that the public consider their Labor Day plans and make sure they are COVID-19 safe. Officials want to ensure that Multnomah County does not see another spike in infections like with prior holiday weekends. Learn more
- When the Oregon DMV shut down in March for 10 weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it created a backlog, totaling in the hundreds of thousands, of expired licenses, vehicle tags, registration and other driving-related items that couldn't be processed. It may take a year to clear the backlog. Learn more
