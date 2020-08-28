x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 28: Oregon patient receives convalescent plasma treatment

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

  • Data from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) shows some of the largest COVID-19 spikes last week were in Marion and Multnomah counties. Here are the 11 ZIP codes that had the most new cases. Learn more
  • There's been a lot of buzz this week about the use of convalescent plasma to help treat COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved its emergency use. KGW talked with one of the first patients to receive convalescent plasma for COVID-19 in Central Oregon. Learn more
  • Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler met with business leaders on Thursday. The COVID-19 pandemic, nightly protests that sometimes result in violence and an ongoing homeless crisis have left some business owners feeling helpless. Learn more

