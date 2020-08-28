Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 28: Oregon patient receives convalescent plasma treatment

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Friday morning:
- Oregon: 438 deaths, 2,093 hospitalizations, 25,761 cases, 537,437 tests (512,955 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,890 deaths, 6,674 hospitalizations, 72,703 cases. Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 180,901 deaths, 5,873,124 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 832,608 deaths, 24,507,036 cases Latest global numbers
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- Data from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) shows some of the largest COVID-19 spikes last week were in Marion and Multnomah counties. Here are the 11 ZIP codes that had the most new cases. Learn more
- There's been a lot of buzz this week about the use of convalescent plasma to help treat COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved its emergency use. KGW talked with one of the first patients to receive convalescent plasma for COVID-19 in Central Oregon. Learn more
- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler met with business leaders on Thursday. The COVID-19 pandemic, nightly protests that sometimes result in violence and an ongoing homeless crisis have left some business owners feeling helpless. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group
INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data