Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 27: There are 87 active workplace outbreaks this week

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 433 deaths, 2,063 hospitalizations, 25,571 cases, 531,456 tests (507,167 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,880 deaths, 6,640 hospitalizations, 72,161 cases. Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 179,977 deaths, 5,832,581 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 827,110 deaths, 24,234,340 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9:30 a.m.
- There are 87 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week. Learn more
- The spread of the deadly disease has decreased since July, but authorities say the number of cases is still too high for students to return to school. Learn more
- A Providence study on COVID-19 antibodies showed a low exposure rate among more than 10,000 health care workers. Learn more
