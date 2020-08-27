x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 27: There are 87 active workplace outbreaks this week

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9:30 a.m.

  • There are 87 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week. Learn more
  • The spread of the deadly disease has decreased since July, but authorities say the number of cases is still too high for students to return to school. Learn more
  • A Providence study on COVID-19 antibodies showed a low exposure rate among more than 10,000 health care workers. Learn more

