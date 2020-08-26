Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 26: Antibody study reveals low percentage in health care workers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 427 deaths, 2,038 hospitalizations, 25,391 cases, 526,703 tests (502,618 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,876 deaths, 6,595 hospitalizations, 71,705 cases. Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 178,477 deaths, 5,777,684 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 818,157 deaths, 23,821,321 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
10 a.m.
- A months long COVID-19 antibody study by Providence researchers revealed a low percentage of positive tests among more than 10,000 health care workers tested during the early months of the pandemic. Researchers said the low rate was due, in part, to social distancing and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) in hospitals. Learn more
- Multnomah County has a long way to go before schools reopen. The county needs to hit roughly 80 known cases per week for schools to open in-person under Gov. Kate Brown's guidelines. The county announced 107 new cases in just the past two days. Multnomah County hasn't been below 80 cases a week since the third week of the pandemic. Learn more
- Wheeler County is the only Oregon county without a single positive COVID-19 case, so they were allowed to open schools this week. This morning, Jim Smith, the superintendent of Fossil School District, joined Sunrise Extra to talk about their return to classrooms. Watch here
