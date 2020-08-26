x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 26: Antibody study reveals low percentage in health care workers

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

10 a.m.

  • A months long COVID-19 antibody study by Providence researchers revealed a low percentage of positive tests among more than 10,000 health care workers tested during the early months of the pandemic. Researchers said the low rate was due, in part, to social distancing and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) in hospitals. Learn more
  • Multnomah County has a long way to go before schools reopen. The county needs to hit roughly 80 known cases per week for schools to open in-person under Gov. Kate Brown's guidelines. The county announced 107 new cases in just the past two days. Multnomah County hasn't been below 80 cases a week since the third week of the pandemic. Learn more
  • Wheeler County is the only Oregon county without a single positive COVID-19 case, so they were allowed to open schools this week. This morning, Jim Smith, the superintendent of Fossil School District, joined Sunrise Extra to talk about their return to classrooms. Watch here

