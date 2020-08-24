x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 24: 3 more deaths, 533 more cases reported over the weekend

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Monday morning:

Note: Oregon and Washington don't update their websites over the weekend, so the numbers above and below are as of Friday for Oregon and as of Saturday for Washington. The numbers will be updated when the states update their websites later today.

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8 a.m.

  • Over the weekend, Oregon health officials reported three more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 417. The Oregon Health Authority also reported 533 more confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state's total number of known cases to 24,937. Saturday's report | Sunday's report
  • As the pandemic stretches into six months, more than two-thirds of employees working from home are experiencing symptoms of burnout, according to a survey from online employment platform Monster. On this week's episode of "Straight Talk," a Providence psychologist and a sports medicine specialist offered advice on how to battle burnout and succeed in a work-from-home and remote learning environment. Learn more
  • Students in Oregon won’t return to the classroom until there’s a substantial decline in coronavirus cases, Governor Kate Brown said Friday. At the current rate of infection, Brown warned it would take more than 200 days before kids can safely go back to school. That is in April. Learn more

Related Articles

INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with five or more confirmed cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group

INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data

RELATED: Oregon coronavirus: Maps, graphs and data

WATCH: Coronavirus latest updates | YouTube playlist