Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 24: 3 more deaths, 533 more cases reported over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 414 deaths, 1,984 hospitalizations, 24,421 cases, 510,056 tests (486,900 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,863 deaths, 6,530 hospitalizations, 70,012 cases. Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 176,819 deaths, 5,706,449 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 809,591 deaths, 23,464,660 cases Latest global numbers
Note: Oregon and Washington don't update their websites over the weekend, so the numbers above and below are as of Friday for Oregon and as of Saturday for Washington. The numbers will be updated when the states update their websites later today.
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8 a.m.
- Over the weekend, Oregon health officials reported three more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 417. The Oregon Health Authority also reported 533 more confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state's total number of known cases to 24,937. Saturday's report | Sunday's report
- As the pandemic stretches into six months, more than two-thirds of employees working from home are experiencing symptoms of burnout, according to a survey from online employment platform Monster. On this week's episode of "Straight Talk," a Providence psychologist and a sports medicine specialist offered advice on how to battle burnout and succeed in a work-from-home and remote learning environment. Learn more
- Students in Oregon won’t return to the classroom until there’s a substantial decline in coronavirus cases, Governor Kate Brown said Friday. At the current rate of infection, Brown warned it would take more than 200 days before kids can safely go back to school. That is in April. Learn more
