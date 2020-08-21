Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 21: After 2 days, half of the state's $500 relief checks have been handed out

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Friday morning:
- Oregon: 412 deaths, 1,979 hospitalizations, 24,165 cases, 505,119 tests (482,202 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,837 deaths, 6,400 hospitalizations, 69,389 cases. Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 174,442 deaths, 5,584,154 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 794,721 deaths, 22,734,522 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9 a.m.
- State officials said yesterday afternoon that more than 33,000 payments, totaling more than $16 million, have been handed out from Oregon's $500 relief checks program. That's nearly half the amount of the $35 million set aside for these payments, gone in just two days. Learn more
- A $140,000 grant from the Oregon DEQ will pay growers to re-pack produce from Oregon, California and Washington into smaller portions, then transport it to where the need is. This will prevent tons of food from going to waste amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more
- State health officials reported yesterday that four more people have died in Oregon from COVID-19. A total of 412 people in the state have died from the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began. The Oregon Health Authority also reported 301 more confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state's total number of cases up to 24,165. Learn more
