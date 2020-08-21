x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 21: After 2 days, half of the state's $500 relief checks have been handed out

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Friday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9 a.m.

  • State officials said yesterday afternoon that more than 33,000 payments, totaling more than $16 million, have been handed out from Oregon's $500 relief checks program. That's nearly half the amount of the $35 million set aside for these payments, gone in just two days. Learn more
  • A $140,000 grant from the Oregon DEQ will pay growers to re-pack produce from Oregon, California and Washington into smaller portions, then transport it to where the need is. This will prevent tons of food from going to waste amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more
  • State health officials reported yesterday that four more people have died in Oregon from COVID-19. A total of 412 people in the state have died from the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began. The Oregon Health Authority also reported 301 more confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state's total number of cases up to 24,165. Learn more

Related Articles

INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with five or more confirmed cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group

INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data

RELATED: Oregon coronavirus: Maps, graphs and data

WATCH: Coronavirus latest updates | YouTube playlist