Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 19: Some incoming college students opt for gap year because of virus

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 397 deaths, 1,929 hospitalizations, 23,676 cases, 495,114 tests (472,662 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,809 deaths, 6,358 hospitalizations, 68,264 cases. Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 172,048 deaths, 5,494,239 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 782,228 deaths, 22,194,929 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9:45 a.m.
Some college students are getting ready to head back to school in the middle of a pandemic, but others have decided to skip classes this year even though they got in.
A group of volunteers have made it their mission to help fill hungry bellies in Portland, one burrito at a time. But their usual assembly-line style of cooking just isn't safe during a pandemic, so they're adapting.
Oregon health officials reported nine more COVID-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the state's death toll to 397. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported 237 new COVID-19 cases statewide, bringing Oregon's case total to 23,676.
