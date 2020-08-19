x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 19: Some incoming college students opt for gap year because of virus

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9:45 a.m.

  • Some college students are getting ready to head back to school in the middle of a pandemic, but others have decided to skip classes this year even though they got in. Learn more
  • A group of volunteers have made it their mission to help fill hungry bellies in Portland, one burrito at a time. But their usual assembly-line style of cooking just isn't safe during a pandemic, so they're adapting. Learn more
  • Oregon health officials reported nine more COVID-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the state's death toll to 397. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported 237 new COVID-19 cases statewide, bringing Oregon’s case total to 23,676. Learn more

Related Articles

INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with five or more confirmed cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group

INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data

RELATED: Oregon coronavirus: Maps, graphs and data

WATCH: Coronavirus latest updates | YouTube playlist