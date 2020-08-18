Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 18: Powell's Books to reopen downtown Portland store

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 388 deaths, 1,913 hospitalizations, 23,451 cases, 490,000 tests (467,766 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,785 deaths, 6,296 hospitalizations, 67,721 cases. Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 170,586 deaths, 5,446,233 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 775,000 deaths, 21,927,114 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9:30 a.m.
- Powell's Books will reopen portions of its downtown store with limited hours beginning Friday, the company announced. People will be able to shop in the southeast part of the building, more commonly known as the Green and Blue rooms, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Powell's reopened its store at Cedar Hills Crossing in Beaverton on August 7.
- Standard Insurance has moved all of its employees out of its office in downtown Portland. OCHIN, a national health profit, is selling its 40,000 square-foot headquarters on Naito Parkway. And vacation rental firm Vacasa s putting its 37,000 square-foot Pearl District headquarters on the sublease market. Here's why some businesses are moving out of downtown Portland.
- Oregon health officials reported 192 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the state's case total to 23,451. Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths; Oregon's death toll remains at 388 people. The highest number of new cases was in Multnomah County (57) and Marion County (30).
