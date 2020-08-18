x
Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 18: Powell's Books to reopen downtown Portland store

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9:30 a.m.

  • Powell's Books will reopen portions of its downtown store with limited hours beginning Friday, the company announced. People will be able to shop in the southeast part of the building, more commonly known as the Green and Blue rooms, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Powell's reopened its store at Cedar Hills Crossing in Beaverton on August 7. Learn more
  • Standard Insurance has moved all of its employees out of its office in downtown Portland. OCHIN, a national health profit, is selling its 40,000 square-foot headquarters on Naito Parkway. And vacation rental firm Vacasa s putting its 37,000 square-foot Pearl District headquarters on the sublease market. Here's why some businesses are moving out of downtown Portland. Learn more
  • Oregon health officials reported 192 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the state's case total to 23,451. Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths; Oregon's death toll remains at 388 people. The highest number of new cases was in Multnomah County (57) and Marion County (30). Learn more

