Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 17: Even in the scorching heat, Portlanders wear their face masks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 385 deaths, 1,863 hospitalizations, 22,613 cases, 471,935 tests (450,494 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,781 deaths, 6,255 hospitalizations, 67,461 cases. Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 170,067 deaths, 5,406,679 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 775,999 deaths, 21,716,177 cases Latest global numbers
Note: Oregon and Washington don't update their websites during the weekend, so the numbers above are through Friday for Oregon and through Saturday for Washington. Once the states update their websites, the numbers will be updated.
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- The weekend weather in Portland was sweltering. But KGW's Tim Gordon, who ventured out to see how people were dealing with the combination of hot weather and face masks, said most Portlanders were wearing their masks without complaint. Learn more
- Even as restaurants shutter due to the pandemic, some, like Casa Maya in North Portland, just opened their doors. Learn more
- On Saturday and Sunday, Oregon health officials reported a total of 664 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths due to the virus. Saturday's report | Sunday's report
