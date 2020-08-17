x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 17: Even in the scorching heat, Portlanders wear their face masks

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Monday morning:

Note: Oregon and Washington don't update their websites during the weekend, so the numbers above are through Friday for Oregon and through Saturday for Washington. Once the states update their websites, the numbers will be updated.

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:30 a.m.

  • The weekend weather in Portland was sweltering. But KGW's Tim Gordon, who ventured out to see how people were dealing with the combination of hot weather and face masks, said most Portlanders were wearing their masks without complaint. Learn more
  • Even as restaurants shutter due to the pandemic, some, like Casa Maya in North Portland, just opened their doors. Learn more
  • On Saturday and Sunday, Oregon health officials reported a total of 664 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths due to the virus. Saturday's report | Sunday's report

