Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 14: Eastern Oregon showing largest spikes in cases

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Friday morning:
- Oregon: 383 deaths, 1,853 hospitalizations, 22,300 cases, 466,104 tests (444,963 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,736 deaths, 6,182 hospitalizations, 65,339 cases. Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 167,298 deaths, 5,258,056 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 760,213 deaths, 20,950,402 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9 a.m.
- Over the past two weeks, Malheur County has had a test positivity rate of 26%, which is far above the state average of approximately 5.8% for the last two weeks. It will be returning to Phase 1. Learn more
- Data from the Oregon Health Authority continues to show the largest COVID-19 spikes are in Eastern Oregon. Here's a list of the 12 ZIP codes in Oregon that had the most new cases last week. Learn more
- Oregon health officials reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 294 new and presumed cases of the virus. The state’s death toll is now 383 people. Learn more
- Infection rates are leveling off in Oregon and even dipping, but health officials warn they are still far too high, and people should continue to mask and distance. Learn more
