x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 14: Eastern Oregon showing largest spikes in cases

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Friday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9 a.m.

  • Over the past two weeks, Malheur County has had a test positivity rate of 26%, which is far above the state average of approximately 5.8% for the last two weeks. It will be returning to Phase 1. Learn more
  • Data from the Oregon Health Authority continues to show the largest COVID-19 spikes are in Eastern Oregon. Here's a list of the 12 ZIP codes in Oregon that had the most new cases last week. Learn more
  • Oregon health officials reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 294 new and presumed cases of the virus. The state’s death toll is now 383 people. Learn more
  • Infection rates are leveling off in Oregon and even dipping, but health officials warn they are still far too high, and people should continue to mask and distance. Learn more

Related Articles

INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with five or more confirmed cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group

INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data

RELATED: Oregon coronavirus: Maps, graphs and data

WATCH: Coronavirus latest updates | YouTube playlist