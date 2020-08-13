Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 13: Umatilla County dealing with major outbreaks

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 375 deaths, 1,845 hospitalizations, 22,022 cases, 461,395 tests (440,520 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,724 deaths, 6,137 hospitalizations, 64,702 cases. Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 166,148 deaths, 5,204,792 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 750,429 deaths, 20,668,102 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- More than 100 days after she first started feeling sick, 40-year-old Jenifer Johnston says she's making progress, but she still isn't the same - not even close. Learn more
- KGW caught up with some Woodlawn educators to talk about returning to school next year and their concerns about any form of in-person classes. Learn more
- Umatilla County is still dealing with major COVID-19 outbreaks. Learn more
- The COVID-19 pandemic is costing Oregon's universities hundreds of millions of dollars. Learn more
