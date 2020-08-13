x
Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 13: Umatilla County dealing with major outbreaks

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:30 a.m.

  • More than 100 days after she first started feeling sick, 40-year-old Jenifer Johnston says she's making progress, but she still isn't the same - not even close. Learn more
  • KGW caught up with some Woodlawn educators to talk about returning to school next year and their concerns about any form of in-person classes. Learn more
  • Umatilla County is still dealing with major COVID-19 outbreaks. Learn more
  • The COVID-19 pandemic is costing Oregon's universities hundreds of millions of dollars. Learn more

