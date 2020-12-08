x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 12: How the pandemic impacts the college application process for parents and students

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

  • COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into the "normal" college application process. Usually, at this point in the year, a lot of incoming high school seniors would be thinking about which colleges to apply to, test scores and what they have to do to make sure their application stands out. But some things have changed when it comes to applying to college in the time of COVID. Learn more
  • The Pac-12 has canceled its fall football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All Pac-12 sports will be postponed until Jan. 1, 2021 at the earliest. The vote among the conference CEO group was unanimous. Learn more
  • COVID-19 has claimed 11 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 368. Seven of the 11 deaths reported on Tuesday happened in the previous months of the pandemic, in June and July. Learn more

