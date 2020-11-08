x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 11: President Trump says canceling college football season would be 'tragic mistake'

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

7:10 a.m.

  • President Trump says canceling college football season would be a "tragic mistake." Trump said he didn't expect college football players to have big issues with COVID-19, adding that "you're not going to see people dying." Learn more
  • Seven COVID-19 safety complaints have been made about the landmark Tip Top Tavern in Vancouver. The owner figured it was safer to temporarily close now than risk fines or a license suspension. Learn more
  • Are dying with COVID-19 and dying from COVID-19 the same thing? In Oregon, they are. A KGW investigation raises questions over how the state of Oregon tracks COVID-19 deaths. Learn more

