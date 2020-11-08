Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 11: President Trump says canceling college football season would be 'tragic mistake'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 357 deaths, 1,798 hospitalizations, 21,488 cases, 449,629 tests (429,244 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,697 deaths, 6,049 hospitalizations, 63,647 cases. Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 163,505 deaths, 5,097,164 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 737,224 deaths, 20,124,437 cases Latest global numbers
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
REAL-TIME UPDATES
7:10 a.m.
- President Trump says canceling college football season would be a "tragic mistake." Trump said he didn't expect college football players to have big issues with COVID-19, adding that "you're not going to see people dying." Learn more
- Seven COVID-19 safety complaints have been made about the landmark Tip Top Tavern in Vancouver. The owner figured it was safer to temporarily close now than risk fines or a license suspension. Learn more
- Are dying with COVID-19 and dying from COVID-19 the same thing? In Oregon, they are. A KGW investigation raises questions over how the state of Oregon tracks COVID-19 deaths. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group
INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data