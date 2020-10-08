Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 10: Hundreds gather, without masks, at worship service in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 348 deaths, 1,758 hospitalizations, 20,636 cases, 436,619 tests (417,057 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,688 deaths, 6,001 hospitalizations, 63,072 cases. Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 162,950 deaths, 5,047,401 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 731,993 deaths, 19,902,316 cases Latest global numbers
Note: Oregon and Washington don't update their web sites with COVID-19 data over the weekend. The numbers above and on the interactive graphics below are current as of Friday for Oregon and Saturday for Washington. The data will be updated later today when both states update their web sites.
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8 a.m.
- Hundreds gathered Saturday at the Portland waterfront, without masks, to see controversial worship leader Sean Feucht, a controversial worship leader and political activist who has held similar crowded outdoor services on the beaches in California in defiance of coronavirus restrictions there. Learn more
- Oregon seafood groups are rallying to support those struggling in the fishing industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It affected the business as a whole in the community, because fishing is the largest industry," Taunette Dixon said. Learn more
- Over the weekend, Oregon health officials reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,062 more cases. On Friday, OHA reported 9 deaths and 423 cases. On Saturday, OHA reported 7 deaths and 376 cases. On Sunday, OHA reported 1 death and 263 cases. Oregon now has 21,272 known cases of COVID-19 and the state's death toll is 356. Learn more
