Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 10: Hundreds gather, without masks, at worship service in Portland

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

8 a.m.

  • Hundreds gathered Saturday at the Portland waterfront, without masks, to see controversial worship leader Sean Feucht, a controversial worship leader and political activist who has held similar crowded outdoor services on the beaches in California in defiance of coronavirus restrictions there. Learn more
  • Oregon seafood groups are rallying to support those struggling in the fishing industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It affected the business as a whole in the community, because fishing is the largest industry," Taunette Dixon said. Learn more
  • Over the weekend, Oregon health officials reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,062 more cases. On Friday, OHA reported 9 deaths and 423 cases. On Saturday, OHA reported 7 deaths and 376 cases. On Sunday, OHA reported 1 death and 263 cases. Oregon now has 21,272 known cases of COVID-19 and the state's death toll is 356. Learn more

